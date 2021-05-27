Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

It’s Not What It Used to Be

By classis@rocket-courier.com
rocket-courier.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a sad commentary on American life today, but for most Americans, Memorial Day has lost its true meaning. Ask anyone who pre-dates the baby-boomer generation what Memorial Day in your commun...

www.rocket-courier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Religiona Life Overseas |

What if you used these “7 Household Rules?”

I preached on Sunday about “What does it mean to be the family of God?” In preparation I studied about how family language is used in the Bible; I also pondered how family language forms us. The idea of being siblings (plural) is used more than 150 times and the singular form of a sibling (often “brother”) is used more than 120 times in the New Testament.
Torrington, WYTorrington Telegram

‘What God wants to do with us’

TORRINGTON – On Tuesday, June 22, Wild Horse Ministries visited the Goshen County Fairgrounds to demonstrate the parallels between training a horse and the Christian faith. “Our number one purpose is to draw people to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Paul Daily, who presented the demonstration, said. “To help them see that training horses is a resemblance of what God wants to do with us.” He also said he hopes to encourage believers who might be going through struggles.
Religionhistoryofyesterday.com

What If Christianity Never Existed?

Bout 2000 years ago, in a province far across in the Middle East, a man emerged with a message that would influence the next centuries and would radically change the course of world events and redefine the lives of billions of people. Christianity is an Abrahamic monotheistic religion centred on...
Relationship Adviceharrisonmedlin.com

What factors might the court use to determine alimony?

When a couple in Georgia or elsewhere chooses to enter a marriage, the union may not only lead to a sharing of life experiences, but it could also result in shared responsibilities and decisions concerning their future. Should a couple decide to take separate paths, there may be various aspects to address while preparing for a subsequent divorce. One such aspect could pertain to the possible presence of alimony and there are a variety of factors the court might consider concerning this topic.
Worldchvnradio.com

Open Doors Canada issues an urgent call for prayer for Christian captives

Captivity” might seem like a word that belongs in Old Testament history, but the reality for many Christians around the world is that following Jesus means the literal loss of physical freedom. Last year alone, 4,277 Christians were detained without trial, arrested, sentenced and imprisoned because of their faith (Open...
ReligionRecord-Herald

How faithful are you to God?

Faithful. What comes to mind when you hear that word? Merriam-Websters defines “faithful” as “being steadfast in affection or allegiance.”. In the New Testament the word “faithful” and “faith” come from the same Greek word “pistos” and are interchangeable in many ways. They are connected like Siamese twins. Kill one and lose the other.
Religionchristianity.com

Where to Turn: 3 Sites, 3 Books

I walked into a conversation between two mature Christ followers the other day, and the essence of the back and forth was how to engage various issues and contentions being thrown our way with a clear sense of true North in terms of a Christian mind, worldview and biblical base.
Religionjfbelievers.com

June Ministry in Cebu

Read the latest updates from the mission field in Cebu, Philippines. At the end of May, we took a 3-day trip across the island to Toledo and Balamban. KC, one of the SLM members, came and assisted. We updated programming at both Shofar TV stations hung banners to promote the channels. We also caught up with a few pastors and distributed the latest Shofar newsletter. On the second day of the trip, we held a coffee giveaway for college students at Knockbucks Café. A few of the SLM members were able to help at the booth, and we met quite a few students. We also hit the streets with WOTS magazines and posters. At the end of the day, we regrouped at Yummio and caught up with the owner there. He has been a main contact with a couple of schools in the area, so we left Exploring Creation Science proposals with him to pass along to the administration. On the way back to the city, we journeyed through Cantabaco, visited Spring Park, and stopped at Southern Bethany. The trips out of the city are always a breath of fresh air (literally) and good for maintaining relationships and forming new ones.
Relationships1stnews.com

What true friendship entails

I’ve always been the type who never had a lot of friends, and a world full of acquaintances. People wouldn’t think that because I’m outgoing and know a lot of people – but really, I could count my true friends on my two hands. My close friends have been in...
Religionraptureforums.com

Heavenly Work

Imagine a runner at the starting line, with the whole track ahead of her. The track is not like any she’s ever seen. It goes on forever, never-ending. The race begins, and the runner is off. Astonishingly, with every step, her speed increases exponentially. A few miles go by in the blink of an eye, and she isn’t even breathing hard. There is no pain in her muscles, no weariness, no thirst, or need for rest. As the miles pass by, the joy of the race grows and grows. Just as she thinks the track is about to end, another thousand miles open before her. And another. And another.
Religiononfaith.co

Stop Pretending—Cry Out to God

Where do you go when unknown dangers threaten the well-being of your faith? Who do you turn to when loneliness threatens to swallow you alive—and whole—like a thick storm cloud envelops your house? What do you do when the chastening, training hand of God seems so overwhelmingly crushing that you fear you will not survive your present trial of faith? Where do you turn when the sheer pain of loss becomes a blinding fog that hinders you from seeing the goodness of God? What do you do when even God’s ears—the ears of the One who loves you the most—seem deaf to your crying? The answer to each of these questions is the same and is found in Psalm 28.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Matthew 14:22-33 I. Jesus Sends the Crowd Away (Matthew 14:22-23) After the dramatic feeding of the 5,000, which authenticates Jesus’ authoritative power to heal and supply the needs of the crowds, Jesus now reveals Himself as the true Son of God, who has authoritative power over the elements of nature and so deserves the worship that is due to God alone.
Religionchallies.com

A La Carte (June 25)

Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. People looking for Kindle deals will find just a handful of them today. I was both alarmed and encouraged to read this update by missionaries in Uganda. “The meeting has the feeling of a town without defenses preparing for siege. The evil of a virus, of poverty and injustice, of unequal access to vaccines and oxygen … As the United States trends downward with rapidly dropping rates and hopeful summer concerts and plans, Uganda trends steeply upward with sorrow and uncertainty and restrictions.”
Religionorbcfamily.org

7 Different Types of Prayer in the Bible

Prayer. This practice is one of the cornerstones of Christianity, and yet we sometimes oftentimes struggle with making it a permanent structure in our everyday lives. One of the reasons that prayer is so hard is we have it fixed in their mind that there is only one way to pray.
Religioncounselingoneanother.com

Cry Out to God

Where do you go when unknown dangers threaten the well-being of your faith? Who do you turn to when loneliness threatens to swallow you alive—and whole—like a thick storm cloud envelops your house? What do you do when the chastening, training hand of God seems so overwhelmingly crushing that you fear you will not survive your present trial of faith? Where do you turn when the sheer pain of loss becomes a blinding fog that hinders you from seeing the goodness of God? What do you do when even God’s ears—the ears of the One who loves you the most—seem deaf to your crying? The answer to each of these questions is the same and is found in Psalm 28.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Faith Notes for June 26

All are welcome at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th. Worship Service begins at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship time following and Sunday School at 10:50. Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "He, Who Does All Things Well". Scripture text will be read from Mark 7:24-37. Office hours are 9 to 1. Phone number is (620) 662-3399.
ReligionReporterHerald.com

Letters: Church sacraments

When a sacrament is withheld out of love for a sinner. The caller of the RH Line comment accusing churches of hypocrisy and pedophilia due to preventing certain unrepentant people from partaking in the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, holy communion, expresses an opinion that needs further information. Understanding why such a decision is necessary at times requires keeping in mind God, his revealed will in Scripture, his command that his people love everyone, and eternity.
Religionraptureforums.com

Debtor’s Guilt

When I was in seminary, I borrowed money from a friend. In good faith, I gave him a date on which I expected to pay him back. But something unexpected happened, and I couldn’t pay when I said I would. I felt terrible. I felt like a deadbeat. I found myself avoiding my friend.