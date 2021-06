A concert promoter in Florida has caught a lot of attention as he tries to cash in on the return of concerts after the COVID-19 pandemic. New CDC Guidelines, and local government changes, have allowed many public events to return. Including sporting events, movie theatres, expos, and of course concerts. The return to concerts have seen all shapes and sizes, from massive festivals relaunching for 2021 to arena tours hitting the road again. Even small scale shows are coming back, like shows at VFW halls.