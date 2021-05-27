Cancel
THE WAY THINGS USED TO BE: When radio was new

SCNow
 2021-05-27

We didn’t get a television until I was in my teens, but we always had a radio. My earliest memory of a radio is of one that had a wire antenna that Mama ran through a window to the outside. The only stations on the air were AM outlets, I think. I don’t think there were any FM stations then.

