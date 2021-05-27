Balancing Our Environmental Policy Scorecard
Eugene is facing two crises that impact the future habitability and accessibility of our community. One is climate change, and the other is housing access. In the wake of the Holiday Farm Fire that ravaged hundreds of homes and left our unhoused community breathing hazardous air, compounded by the reckoning with structural racism in Oregon’s land use system, the objectives are clear: We must repair the harm caused by race- and class-based discriminatory zoning codes, we must increase access to a variety of housing options, and we must reduce our fossil fuel use to prevent housing disruption caused by intensifying natural disasters linked to climate change.eugeneweekly.com