Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Guide – How to Level Up Quickly
Mass Effect has always been a rather odd leveling experience. You can’t hit the max level of 60 in a single playthrough, even if you do all of the content. Obviously, if you’re looking for ways to level up quickly, then complete all of the side quests and mining opportunities on every planet. Don’t use any Medi-Gel because when stocks are full, you get 450 XP for each one you pick up. Opening crates, unlocking doors, finding Codex information and talking to every character is also key for either earning XP or opening up future opportunities for earning more.gamingbolt.com