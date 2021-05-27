Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Guide – How to Level Up Quickly

A profession being added to World of Warcraft Classic with the Burning Crusade expansion is Jewelcrafting. You’ll be able to create statues, fist weapons, trinkets, socketed gems, and of course, jewelry. It also comes with Prospecting, where you’ll be able to break down ores, giving you access to raw gems. Here’s the best way to level it up for those keen on jumping into this profession when they start Burning Crusader. Because of the amount of ore you’ll be using, we recommend you also grab the Mining skill, or you have a friend or guildmate donate it to you.