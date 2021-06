While it was far from a smooth sail this 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks are officially headed to the NBA Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. It seems in all likelihood that they will do so as the Eastern Conference’s third seed, which is a marginal step backward after owning the top spot in consecutive years. Nevertheless, this team undoubtedly feels good with where they are at as they prepare to redeem themselves after two straight playoff collapses.