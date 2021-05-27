Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Port operating systems to new chip architectures

By Alan Smithee Feed
opensource.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was once asked why computers are called "computers" when they do so much more than compute numbers. A modern PC browses the internet, plays audio and video, generates beautiful graphics for video games and movies, simulates and predicts complex weather patterns and epidemiological risks, brings architectural and engineering blueprints to life, and much more.

opensource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systems Architecture#Porting#Startup#Hardware Engineering#Software Engineering#Computer Software#Business Software#Custom Software#Rtos#Rt Thread#Msh#Chip Architectures#Port Operating System#Compute Numbers#Static Variables#Complex Weather Patterns#Inputs#Numerical Equations#Armv8 A#Engineering Blueprints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

RISC OS alternative operating system hits Kickstarter

A new Kickstarter project has launched this month, looking for backers to help build a power saving computer operating system and push RISC OS to more hardware platforms. German developer Stefan Fröhling explains more about the project and RISC OS. “RISC OS was one of the most advanced OS at...
SoftwareDesign World Network

Siemens expands Simcenter with AI-driven generative engineering for systems architectures

Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers a unique competitive advantage for designing products by finding the best possible system architectures in a shorter amount of time, searching through thousands of possibilities using artificial intelligence and system simulation. These results are automatically generated to meet the user’s design requirements and deliver specific systems architectures faster than ever before. This AI-based generation of system architectures is the latest addition to Simcenter software within Siemens‘ Xcelerator portfolio.
Computersarxiv.org

Green IoT System Architecture for Applied Autonomous Network Cybersecurity Monitoring

Network security morning (NSM) is essential for any cybersecurity system, where the average cost of a cyberattack is $1.1 million. No matter how much a system is secure, it will eventually fail without proper and continuous monitoring. No wonder that the cybersecurity market is expected to grow up to $170.4 billion in 2022. However, the majority of legacy industries do not invest in NSM implementation until it is too late due to the initial and operation cost and static unutilized resources. Thus, this paper proposes a novel dynamic Internet of things (IoT) architecture for an industrial NSM that features a low installation and operation cost, low power consumption, intelligent organization behavior, and environmentally friendly operation. As a case study, the system is implemented in a midrange oil a gas manufacture facility in the southern states with more than 300 machines and servers over three remote locations and a production plant that features a challenging atmosphere condition. The proposed system successfully shows a significant saving (>65%) in power consumption, acquires one-tenth the installation cost, develops an intelligent operation expert system tools as well as saves the environment from more than 500 mg of CO2 pollution per hour, promoting green IoT systems.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Alibaba is making its cloud OS compatible with multiple chip architectures

Alibaba Cloud is one of the fastest-growing businesses for the Chinese e-commerce giant and the world’s fourth-largest public cloud service in the second half of 2020, according to market research firm IDC. The global chip market has mostly been dominated by Intel’s x86 in personal computing and Arm for mobile...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Niffler: A Reference Architecture and System Implementation for View Discovery over Pathless Table Collections by Example

Identifying a project-join view (PJ-view) over collections of tables is the first step of many data management projects, e.g., assembling a dataset to feed into a business intelligence tool, creating a training dataset to fit a machine learning model, and more. When the table collections are large and lack join information--such as when combining databases, or on data lakes--query by example (QBE) systems can help identify relevant data, but they are designed under the assumption that join information is available in the schema, and do not perform well on pathless table collections that do not have join path information.
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies said it will launch its new Harmony operating system for smartphones on June 2, its biggest move yet aimed at recovering from the damage done by U.S. sanctions to its mobile phone business. The use of its own operating system will mean it...
ComputersHPCwire

Preparing for Aurora: Porting ATLAS Experiment Codes to Exascale Architectures

June 3, 2021 — As part of a series aimed at sharing best practices in preparing applications for the Aurora supercomputer, ALCF is highlighting researchers’ efforts to optimize codes to run efficiently on graphics processing units. The ATLAS experiment. The ATLAS experiment—located at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Smartphone Operating Systems

Huawei, one of China's leading smartphone developers, launched its proprietary operating system HarmonyOS for smartphones. The operating system integrates cutting-edge interoperability technology that enables a seamless user experience. The HarmonyOS for smartphones allows the user to switch between compatible devices on the fly, minimizing lag time. A plug-in enables non-Huawei devices to communicate work with the operating system, creating endless convenience for the consumer. The HarmonyOS for smartphones will be rolled out on Huawei's main run of devices such as the Mate 40, the Mate X2, and the MatePad Pro.
Softwareforeignpolicyi.org

Why Windows Is The Best Operating System For Ethereum Mining

When it comes to the point of making some extra profit, crypto mining can be one of the best policies. But you need to have a smart approach to get that extra bucks. Detailed technical study and investments into hardware can be the most important if you want to successfully get started and make a good profit.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Multi-armed Bandit Algorithms on System-on-Chip: Go Frequentist or Bayesian?

Multi-armed Bandit (MAB) algorithms identify the best arm among multiple arms via exploration-exploitation trade-off without prior knowledge of arm statistics. Their usefulness in wireless radio, IoT, and robotics demand deployment on edge devices, and hence, a mapping on system-on-chip (SoC) is desired. Theoretically, the Bayesian approach-based Thompson Sampling (TS) algorithm offers better performance than the frequentist approach-based Upper Confidence Bound (UCB) algorithm. However, TS is not synthesizable due to Beta function. We address this problem by approximating it via a pseudo-random number generator-based approach and efficiently realize the TS algorithm on Zynq SoC. In practice, the type of arms distribution (e.g., Bernoulli, Gaussian, etc.) is unknown and hence, a single algorithm may not be optimal. We propose a reconfigurable and intelligent MAB (RI-MAB) framework. Here, intelligence enables the identification of appropriate MAB algorithms for a given environment, and reconfigurability allows on-the-fly switching between algorithms on the SoC. This eliminates the need for parallel implementation of algorithms resulting in huge savings in resources and power consumption. We analyze the functional correctness, area, power, and execution time of the proposed and existing architectures for various arm distributions, word-length, and hardware-software co-design approaches. We demonstrate the superiority of the RI-MAB over TS and UCB only architectures.
Computerseasybranches.com

Vergecast: This week in operating systems - The Verge

The Vergecast talks operating systems — what’s coming up at Apple’s developer conference next week, where Microsoft will take Windows next, and the debut of new systems like HarmonyOS and Fushia OS. 9to5Mac. 2 days ago. Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac...
Agriculturemathworks.com

latest iot projects

Takeoff Projects helps students complete their academic projects.You can enrol with friends and receive latest iot projects kits at your doorstep. You can learn from experts, build latest projects, showcase your project to the world and grab the best jobs. Get started today!. Internet of things is that the coming...
Cell PhonesBBC

Huawei operating system coming to smartphones in Asia

An update of HarmonyOS, the operating system developed by Huawei, means it will now be installed in a wider range of products, including its smartphones. It was showcased in a major conference streamed worldwide on Wednesday ahead of its launch across Asia. There is no date for the operating system's...
ComputersOS News

FreeBSD from a NetBSD user’s perspective

I’ve been a NetBSD developer for three years and it’s been my primary operating system for a long time too – on everything: routers, laptops, Raspberry Pis, PowerPC mac minis, Vortex86 embedded boards, and servers. I’ve recently been using FreeBSD a lot at work. We have a lot of servers...
Computershow2shout.com

How To Install Linux Kernel 5.x on Almalinux 8 or Rocky

The kernel is the core program of every Linux -based operating system. It works as a mediator between the hardware and software of the computer. And if we place a graphical user interface and other software around the kernel, we get a full-fledged Linux operating system such as Ubuntu, Manjaro, and others. The kernel works in the background and makes sure that the operating system works and that the hardware and software can be put into operation.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi stackable solid-state power driver

Sequent Microsystems has created a new solid-state power driver that can be used with the Raspberry Pi and other single board computers and microcontrollers. Designed for the industrial automation market, where reliability is critical, 8-MOSFET can drive four high-current loads (24 VDC at 10 A) and four high-voltage loads (240 VDC at 2 A). At the same time, its price tag brings it within reach of anyone who appreciates performance and reliability. Up to eight cards can be stacked on top of a single Raspberry Pi, giving your Pi the ability to drive up to 64 loads. And, because 8-MOSFET only occupies the I²C interface, you’ll still have 24 GPIO pins to use for other applications.
Computersmagazinebuzz.com

Is homeOS a new operating system from Apple? Or is it just a bug fix?

Yesterday, a job ad appeared from Apple where they were looking for someone who, among other things, was eager to work with something called “homeOS”. Apple has many operating systems, but homeOS is not one of them yet. The job advertisement (broadcast by us) said:. You’ll work with system engineers...
Softwareonmsft.com

Windows Virtual Desktop becomes Azure Virtual Desktop and adds new features

Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft’s Azure-based solution for running virtualized versions of Windows and Office is being rebranded to Azure Virtual Desktop. The name change reflects Microsoft’s broader vision for its cloud virtual desktop infrastructure, which is also getting new capabilities and pricing options for remote app streaming tailored for the hybrid workplace.