Ooh, la, la, Orlando Wetlands is worth the drive

By DOROTHY HARRIS Harris, Co.
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

The weather forecast promised spectacular conditions for a birding trip to an area where I knew there would be zero shade. The vast landscape boasted wide open vistas and huge, shallow marshes but little to no tree cover which would likely be far too hot come summer. On this day though, cooler temperatures along with a nearly 25 mph wind kept the temperature moderate. Exposed as we were, conversation was impossible unless I turned my head to my companion and even if I couldn’t feel it, the blazing sun overhead made sunblock a must.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
