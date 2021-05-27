Ooh, la, la, Orlando Wetlands is worth the drive

Get your sunglasses and head to this new terrace in the gardens of the beautiful Palais Galliera which is the place of the Musee de la Mode (Fashion Museum) in the 16th neighborhood of Paris. The nice weather has brought this temporary outdoor kitchen and terrace to the garden and you can have nice, honest and friendly lunch overlooking the beautiful park where white collar workers eat their sandwiches on the grass. The terrace is beautifully nested on one side of the museum building but is completely outdoors which means that if it rains, you will be contacted to cancel your reservation.