FROSTPROOF — Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged an inmate at the Polk County Jail for the murder of another inmate. According to officials, 36-year-old John Smith, who remains in the jail, was charged Tuesday, May 25, with first degree murder. Detectives determined Smith severely stomped 40-year-old Shaun Seaman in their shared cell at the South County Jail in Frostproof on Thursday, May 13th.