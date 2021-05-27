Best Places to Visit During Your Next Trip to Savannah

Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia and is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in the USA. The city was established in 1733 on the Savannah River and was a strategic port city during the American Civil War and the American Revolution. The city is famous for its beautiful landscapes, history, and well-preserved architecture. The cobblestone streets and the beauty of the city attract millions of visitors each year.

Here is a list of some of the best places to visit during your trip to Savannah.

Forsyth Park

Forsyth Park (Flickr)

Forsyth Park is Savannah's beauty at its best. Forsyth Park spans 30-acre and located in the heart of Savannah's historic district. The park is not just tree and foliage but contains several eye-pleasing architecture and memorials. You can take pictures of the stunning white-stone Forsyth fountain, look at memorials dedicated to the Spanish-American War, a garden for the visually impaired, and a 300-year-old Oaktree. Because of its close proximity to several other attractions in Savannah, it is a perfect place to stop by and relax after a day of sightseeing.

River Street

River Street (Wikimedia Commons)

A while back, River Street supported the cotton industry and was significant due to its warehouses. The street was then abandoned for decades due to the yellow fever epidemic and was put back to use in the 1960s. You can enjoy an afternoon stroll on this cobblestone street with over 75 gift and souvenir shops, pubs, and restaurants. In the evening you can switch on your party mood and go to the street to enjoy street musicians and have drinks with friends. It is recommended that you spend a few hours to soak in the fantastic views of the river.

Bonaventure Cemetery

Bonaventure Cemetery (Wikimedia Commons)

While a cemetery may not be the place you would want to visit as a tourist but Bonaventure Cemetery is one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. The place spans over 100 acres and is free to enter. You can find tombstones of popular celebrities like Conrad Aiken, Rosa Woodbury, and Johnny Mercer. The cemetery was included in the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” You can opt for a free guided tour to learn more about the interesting history of the cemetery.

Tybee Island

Tybee Island Lighthouse (Flickr)

Just a half-hour east of the Historic District, Tybee Island is home to many attractions including miles of beachfront, a popular light station, and a Marine Science Center. You can visit the nearby Fort Pulaski Monument and enjoy the history of one of the most important military conflicts in the nation. The place is a great place to go after absorbing the greenery and other historic places in Savannah.

Wormsloe State Historic Site

Wormsloe State Historic Site (Flickr)

How often do you come across a site that you may not recognize by name but have seen or used as wallpaper? Well, Wormsloe historic site is one of those places and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Savannah. Other than the opportunities for an awesome photo op, you can see the ruins of Wormsloe, the oldest standing structure in Savanna and some of the biggest Oaktrees you would ever find. A rare and a must visit place for any tourist visiting Savannah.

Telfair Academy

Telfair Academy (Wikimedia Commons)

If you are a fan of artwork from the 19th and 20th centuries,then you must visit Telfair Academy. This place contains over 4500 works of art including paintings from the Impressionist period. Artists like Kahlil Gibran are represented here. The most popular thing at the Telfair Academy is the famous "Bird Girl" statue which appeared on the cover of the book, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”