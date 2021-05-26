GOP leadership condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene over Holocaust comments

Republican leaders blamed GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comment “horrifying” comparing COVID-19 security measures such as wearing masks to the treatment of Nazi German Jews. I was surprised. The horror of the Holocaust wearing a mask is horrifying, “Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and R-Caliph said in a statement. “The fact that we need to say this today is very annoying.” Green, a conservative fire brand in Georgia and an ally of former President Donald Trump, has caused controversy, pushed conspiracy theories, and Home in January since confronting a colleague powerfully. But so far, Republican leaders have hesitated to criticize her and refused to join the Democratic Party when she resolved to deprive her committee of duties earlier this year. With David Brody, “released last Thursday. In her interview, Green condemned the safety protocol adopted by House Democrats, including the requirement to wear a mask on the floor of the house. She also called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “mental illness” and suggested that the rules were comparable to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust. And they were undoubtedly treated like second-class citizens, so they were taken on the train and taken to the gas chambers of Nazi Germany, “Green said in a podcast. “This is exactly the type of abuse Nancy Pelosi is talking about.” Green was even more devoted to comparison after her remarks triggered a fire storm of online criticism. On Tuesday, she tweeted a news article about a planned grocery chain, allowing vaccinated employees to be maskless. “Vaccinated employees get the vaccination logo in the same way they force Nazi forced Jews to wear the gold star,” Green tweeted. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Called Green’s comment one of her “absolutely exorbitantly blameful frequent explosions.” Still, he said disciplinary action against her must come from House.Rep. Elise Stephanik of New York, the third leader of the House Republican Party, said, “Making masks and vaccines comparable to the Holocaust” minimizes “the most serious human atrocities ever committed.” He said he held it down. .. Brad Schneider, the Democratic Party, has proposed to blame Green. Steny Hoyer, D-Md, leader of the House of Representatives. Called her to “change her rhetoric and behavior if she intends to remain a member of the House of Representatives.” Pelosi, who had previously suggested that Green could face an ethical investigation, described her comment “beyond blame” and “there is no place in our country.” Anger is just the latest provocative chapter of a short tenure that turned from an activist to a member of parliament. Earlier this month, Green followed Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (DN.Y.), saying that the Democrats supported “terrorists” and “don’t care about the American people.” She also starred in a Facebook live video shot outside the office of Ocasio Cortez, locked to “remove diapers and allow her to come out and talk to American citizens.” I cursed a member of the Diet through the mailslot on the door. Green endorsed a Facebook post advocating violence against Democrats and the FBI. In a 2018 post, she speculates that a “laser or blue ray” controlled by a left-wing conspiracy associated with a powerful Jewish family could have sparked a wildfire in California. Did. In February 2019, Green appeared in a filmed online video. At the US Capitol, two Muslim lawmakers claimed they were not “really official” members of the House of Representatives because they did not take an oath of office in the Bible.