Main Street Demographic Profiles

Cover picture for the articleDemographic profiles and infographics provide key statistics for a city or town. The information ranges from demographic figures to specific data like consumer spending and tapestries. The data in these tools help Main Street districts be successful with business retention and recruitment efforts. All Main Street Programs receive these reports.

Real Estatelongislandadvance.net

Main Street space available

After rushing to complete a subdivision to be eligible for a leftover grant, Joel Furman, the owner of 8 West Main Street, successfully completed the subdivision, which is ready for potential …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
PoliticsGreensburg Daily News

Fueling recovery for our Main Streets

Every Hoosier witnessed firsthand the overwhelming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and felt the shift in the economic health of downtowns across our state. The Indiana Main Street program focuses on revitalization built around a community’s unique heritage and attributes. Part of the movement’s approach emphasizes economic vitality, focusing on capital, incentives, and other economic or financial tools to assist new and existing downtown businesses.
Baton Rouge, LADaily Iberian

Main Street Recovery Grans Are Not Subject to State Taxes

BATON ROUGE, LA. – State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced today that Main Street Recovery Program grants are not subject to state taxes under legislation that recently became state law. Senate Bill 11 by state Sen. Kirk Talbot created the state tax exemption for COVID-19 disaster relief that businesses report...
Economymadisonindiana.com

Madison Main Street Announces 2021 Award Winners

A capacity crowd turned out to celebrate the downtown business district on Wednesday, June 9, at the Red Bicycle Hall. Madison Main Street’s sixth annual Gala & Dessert Auction featured an awards ceremony, followed by the popular auction of 18 desserts created by Madison residents and business owners, which is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Condos Being Considered For 403 Main Street

RACINE – A 7-unit condominium plat for 403 Main Street will be considered at Wednesday’s meeting of the Racine Planning Heritage and Design Commission. The project, to be called Penney Flats Condominium, will consist of one retail unit on the building’s first floor and six residential units on the building’s second and third floors, according to documents submitted by surveyor Mark Madsen of Nielsen Madsen and Barber S.C. The project is being developed by Dan Siudak, president of KDS Construction Services, Inc., Racine.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria Main Street program designated as Main Street America affiliate

The Victoria Main Street Program has been recognized by Main Street America as one of the nation’s 337 affiliate programs following a year marked by unforeseen challenges, creative solutions and new initiatives in downtown Victoria. Affiliates get to network with other programs and access exclusive conferences, webinars and other program...
Businesscoleofduty.com

Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

The Latest Research Report on “Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The new...
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Vicksburg Main Street and ax-throwing facility The Chopping Block won the 2021 Outstanding Business award from the Mississippi Main Street Association on June 17. The award was presented to business partner Daryl Hollingsworth by MMSA state coordinator Thomas Gregory. The Chopping Block, located at 1504 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg,...
