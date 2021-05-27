Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $99.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Price#Oil And Gas#Stock Price#Share Price#Average Price Target#Keycorp#Wells Fargo Company#Bank Of America#Xec#Thomson Reuters#Cimarex Energy#Blackrock Inc#Cfo G Mark Burford#Marketbeat Com#Cimarex Energy Daily#Cimarex Energy Stock#Company Stock#Target Price#Oil Equivalent#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 288,757 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $758,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 7,608 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,234,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.13. 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,595,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 18,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $50.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 174,709 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $621,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.