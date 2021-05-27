Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $99.00
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.www.modernreaders.com