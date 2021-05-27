Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.www.modernreaders.com