Analyzing Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Wednesday morning. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock is up by 3.32% to trade at $ 4.5976. More than 87k shares changed hands compared to its average volume of 102,526 shares. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock moved within the range of $ 2.0000 – $13.6900. China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. Its 20 day moving average is well below its 50 days moving average, indicating it is selling stock.