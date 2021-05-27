Cancel
Analyzing Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

By Shelly Janes
 7 days ago

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 90.7% of Intellia Therapeutics shares...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current recommendations for Progyny and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings for...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Contrast: Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) & urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent ratings for...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Analyzing Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Points International and...
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Auto Parts Morning Gainers: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB), China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Wednesday morning. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock is up by 3.32% to trade at $ 4.5976. More than 87k shares changed hands compared to its average volume of 102,526 shares. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock moved within the range of $ 2.0000 – $13.6900. China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. Its 20 day moving average is well below its 50 days moving average, indicating it is selling stock.
Medical & Biotechinvestmillion.com

Constellation Pharma (NASDAQ: CNST) to be Acquired by MorphoSys AG

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) disclosed that it has inked a definitive merger agreement with MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR). As per the merger agreement, CNST will be acquired by MOR. It has been disclosed that MOR has bought CNST for $34.00 per share in cash, which signifies a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$922.25 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce sales of $922.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.00 million and the lowest is $875.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Where Food...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $216,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Completes Organon Spin-Off, Auris Repositions As RNA Therapeutic Company With Trasir Purchase, Replimune's Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 2) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (moved on retail buying that took hold of the market) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) (announced positive results for...
CancerMedCity News

MorphoSys to buy Constellation Pharma in a $1.7B bet on epigenetic cancer drugs

MorphoSys, a biotech that has spent much of its three-decade history developing drugs that ended up at other companies via partnerships or licensing deals, is now building up its own pipeline through a $1.7 billion acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. Constellation will bring to MorphoSys clinical-stage drugs and expertise in epigenetics,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.92). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.