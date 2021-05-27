Analyzing Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 90.7% of Intellia Therapeutics shares...www.modernreaders.com