Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.