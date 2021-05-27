Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Mizuho
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.www.modernreaders.com