Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Mizuho

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Price#Xec#Stock Investors#Research Analysts#Sell Side Analysts#Dividend Investors#Mizuho#Mkm Partners#Wells Fargo Company#Bank Of America#Cimarex Energy#Vp#Blackrock Inc#Cfo G Mark Burford#Marketbeat Com#Xec Stock#Company Stock#Sell Side Analysts#Equity#Oil Equivalent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,243 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 288,757 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.56

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 167729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26. A number of equities research analysts have recently...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 18,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.13. 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,595,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “. HHR has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,907 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.