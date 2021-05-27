Barclays Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $41.00
Several other research firms also recently commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.55.