Barclays Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $41.00

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.