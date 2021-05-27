B. Riley Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $50.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.06.