A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Engineering Plastics Market by Type and Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” states that the global engineering plastics market was $67 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $102 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Acrylonitrile – butadiene – styrene (ABS) segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period, in terms of consumption as well as revenue. North America and Europe collectively accounted for about half of the market share in 2015.