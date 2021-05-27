UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.