Pets at Home : FY21 Prelim Results

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

A step change in our journey to become the best pet care business in the world. Total Group revenue growth of 7.9% to £1,142.8m; Retail revenue reached £1.0bn for the first time with growth of 8.7% during the year, despite Covid-related restrictions. Group like-for-like# (LFL) revenue growth of 8.7%, or...

www.marketscreener.com
PetsTelegraph

Record UK pet ownership sends Pets at Home past £1bn sales

Pets at Home’s sales passed £1bn for the first time as pet ownership in the UK surged to an all-time high during the pandemic. The company posted a 7.9pc rise in sales for the year to March 25 to £1.1bn, a record high. Chief executive Peter Pritchard said it was...
Pet Serviceskentlive.news

Pets at Home sales soar after pandemic pet ownership boom

Pets at Home has revealed that revenue soared over the past year after it was boosted by the boom in pet ownership during the pandemic. The company said group revenues jumped by 7.9% to a record £1.14 billion for the year to March 25. The retailer said it was buoyed...
PetsPosted by
Reuters

UK's Pets At Home sees higher profit on lockdown pet adoptions boost

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets At Home forecast significantly higher full-year profit, riding on a wave of pet adoptions by people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted its full-year revenue by 8.7%. The pet supplies retailer said like-for-like revenue rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.61 billion)...
Pet ServicesValueWalk

Tail Wags Happily At Pets At Home

The tail is wagging happily at Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) with retail sales reaching £1 billion for the first time. The company has clawed opportunity from the soaring popularity for pets during the pandemic, with ownership estimated to be up 8% over the year. Lockdowns proved an ideal opportunity for people to settle in a new member of the household. It’s the demand for array of goods and services to keep them fed, watered and entertained which have returned a big stick of revenue to the group.
Petskamcity.com

Pets At Home Hits £1bn Sales Record As Lockdowns Spur ‘Pet Baby Boom’

Pets at Home achieved sales of more than £1bn for the first time as the number of people in the UK with pets rose during lockdowns. The retailer and vet chain estimated that pet numbers increased by 8% during a year in which many people were stuck at home. The boom has led to pet food shortages.
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Oil prices / Lawmakers’ pet projects / Luxury home sales

$70 a barrel: The price of oil is on course this morning to close above $70 a barrel for the first time in two years, soaring on investors’ optimism that improving oil demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional supply from OPEC and its allies, according to The Wall Street Journal.
