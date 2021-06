Bp has reached an agreement to purchase 9 GW of U.S. solar development projects from 7X Energy, an independent solar developer. The acquisition represents a significant step towards bp’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20 GW by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The deal will also grow bp’s renewables pipeline from 14 GW to 23 GW. The assets will be developed through Lightsource bp, a European solar developer.