Niagara County Department of Health Reports Third Rabid Raccoon in the Town of Newfane

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid raccoon on Corwin Avenue, Town of Newfane on May 26, 2021. This is the third confirmed rabid raccoon in the Town of Newfane this spring. A dog had potential contact with the raccoon, and the dog’s caretaker killed the raccoon. NCDOH submitted the animal for testing to NYSDOH Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory. The dog did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The dog will receive a booster shot and must quarantine for 6 months, in addition to receiving monthly health checks from NCDOH during this period. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.