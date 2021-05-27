Cancel
Economy

Dicker Data : Federal Budget incentives you need to know about before EOFY

 7 days ago

The Australian Federal Government released its 2021-22 Budget in May and undoubtedly, the central theme was pandemic recovery with a strong digital focus. Tony Sloan, Dicker Data Tax Partner from BDO Australia said, 'This year's budget was quite extraordinary, for extraordinary times. As part of Australia's digital economy strategy, the Government is encouraging big spend on IT with supported funding. Businesses of all sizes are in a position to take advantage of the initiatives and build a positive and digitally enabled post-pandemic future.'

