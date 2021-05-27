Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.