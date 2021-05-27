Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.28.