Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.www.modernreaders.com