Three local students were inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a recent ceremony. Those inducted included Athena Starr Wilkerson of Decherd. Athena is the daughter of Angie A. Wilkerson; Caroline Patricia Graham of Tullahoma. Caroline is the daughter of Paige and Frank P. Lashlee, Jr.; and Emma Rose Curtis of Winchester. Emma is the daughter of Sarah A. Curtis and John F. Curtis.