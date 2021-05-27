HC Wainwright Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $22.50

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.