HC Wainwright Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $22.50
MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.94.