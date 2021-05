Uncertainty over loadshedding and a third wave of COVID-19 cloud economic forecasts. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets this week to discuss interest rates . Policymakers will consider recent trends and adjusted forecasts for the inflation and economic outlook before making a decision on whether to make any changes to lending rates. The central bank lowered its repo rate to a five-decade low 3.5% in 2020 to support the economy through the pandemic-induced lockdown. In 2021 so far, the MPC has made it clear that the next move on interest rates would be an upwards adjustment as it starts the process of monetary policy normalisation. This raises the question: when will the SARB increase the interest rate?