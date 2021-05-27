Cancel
UK accounting watchdog tightens fraud prevention guidelines

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog on Thursday tightened fraud prevention standards in the wake of sharp criticism by parliamentarians after the high-profile collapses of companies such as retailer BHS and builder Carillion. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), criticised by lawmakers for being too timid in regulating auditors, said it...

