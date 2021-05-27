Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Crom Carmichael Weighs in on Rasmussen Racism Poll, CRT in Tennessee, and Seccession of States

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the recent Rasmussen poll regarding systemic racism and other topics regarding Critical Race Theory and state secession.

tennesseestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Racism#Ap Poll#Live Radio#Rasmussen Racism Poll#Crt#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#Critical Race Theory#Hispanics#Indian#Asian#Harvard#House#Iheart Radio#Ama#Wlac#Host Leahy#Governor Lee#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Tennessee StateFrankfort Times

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. LGBTQ advocates have decried the...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Nashville, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Fauci urges Vanderbilt graduates to serve

NASHVILLE (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Vanderbilt University graduates on Friday to get involved in public service and to help heal the country’s destructive political divisiveness. Speaking virtually for the school’s annual Graduation Day address, the immunologist leading the U.S. pandemic response recalled at times coming into conflict with...
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Tennessee Owes Its State HBCU More Than Half A Billion Dollars

After withholding funding for decades, the state of Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU), a public HBCU more than $500 million. A bipartisan legislative committee determined the state has failed to fund TSU in matched land grants since the 1950s. According to NPR, the committee believes the state has withheld between $150 million and $544 million from the HBCU.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Nashville, TNwilsonpost.com

Nashville tax referendum tied up in court

(The Center Square) – A referendum election on reforms to limit Nashville’s property tax rates, end lifetime benefits for public employees and make it easier for officials to be recalled is again held up in court. Davidson County election commissioners voted last week to send the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Davidson County, TNtennesseestar.com

Over a Year into the Pandemic, Politicians Are Still Getting Caught Ignoring Their Own COVID Restrictions

Many lawmakers who have ordered or urged citizens not to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic have not followed their own advice. The Daily Caller News Foundation has kept track of those politicians or local lawmakers who spurned their own COVID-19 rules to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the lawmakers who flouted their own advice and then excused their behavior as essential, compiling lists of the biggest offenders such as Democrats New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many more.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Bradley names new Nashville leader

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.
Tennessee Statepoliticsny.com

Tennessee Governor Signs Bathroom Bill

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a bill on May 14 targeting bathroom and locker room access for transgender students and threatening lawsuits against those who dare violate the legislation. The “Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act” allows individuals to sue a...