Crom Carmichael Weighs in on Rasmussen Racism Poll, CRT in Tennessee, and Seccession of States
Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the recent Rasmussen poll regarding systemic racism and other topics regarding Critical Race Theory and state secession.tennesseestar.com