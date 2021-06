In mid-May 2021, Guangdong started to experience a power supply crunch that led to power rationing in the industrial sector. This was the result of a combination of factors on both supply and demand. On one hand, strong economic rebound and an early heat wave boosted power demand. On the other hand, hydropower imports, which were 30% of the provincial power supply in 2020, remained flat owing to low hydro level and high power demand in the exporting region. Local thermal power, including gas units, therefore had to run at much higher utilization rates than normal. The risk of power supply shortage will remain through the rest of the summer as the peak demand season doesn't come until July and August.