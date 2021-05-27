Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provision after Glyphosate ruling

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer said on Thursday it was not increasing its $2 billion in provisions after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our...

kfgo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Glyphosate#Monsanto#Lawsuits#Reuters#Weedkillers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
IndustryMetro International

Amid J&J’s supply woes, EU approves new COVID-19 vaccine plant

(Reuters) -Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it had approved the production of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at an additional site in Italy, as it looks to speed up the supply of the shot in the European Union. The approval came after the EU said J&J was expected...
IndustryTelegraph

Small talk and hand shakes will always rule billion-dollar deals - Covid or not

2020 will always be remembered for the pandemic... and the clips of the Texas lawyer who couldn't work out how to turn off the 'kitten' filter during a Zoom court debate and felt the need to say "I'm not a cat", or the New Yorker journalist who was fired after being caught performing a lewd act (on himself) during a Zoom staff meeting thinking his camera was switched off.
Agriculturetheness.com

EU Report on Glyphosate

Glyphosate is a weed killer widely used by the agricultural industry and also available for consumer use in products like Roundup. Likely because of its widespread use, it has become a political target. It has also become the focus of high profile lawsuits. This means it is essential that we have objective scientific reviews of the evidence on glyphosate safety. People are still free to have varying opinions regarding the use of pesticides in agriculture, but we should be able to agree on the science. But of course we know that often does not happen. People often distort the science to suit their political or legal agenda.
Oregon, OHocj.com

Glyphosate court battles continue

Let me start by saying I don’t have a dog in this hunt. A recent decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (which covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington), however, is worthy of discussion. The Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the lower federal court in Hardeman v. Monsanto awarding $25 million in damages to a 70-year-old man who had used Roundup for three decades on his 56 acres in Sonoma County, California. The jury found that Roundup was a “substantial factor” in the plaintiff’s illness, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), and awarded $80 million in damages. The judge reduced the award to $25 million as he found the jury amount to be a violation of the Constitution. Because this case is the first one to reach a federal appeals court, the conclusions reached by the Ninth Circuit will likely affect other cases brought in that jurisdiction, where the plaintiffs are making similar arguments or bringing similar evidence. While not controlling in other jurisdictions, the decision may be considered persuasive.
Businesskfgo.com

EssiLux weighs ending $8.6 billion Grandvision takeover after court rules

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica on Monday said it was considering canceling its proposed 7.2 billion-euro ($8.6 billion) takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision, after a Dutch court said EssilorLuxottica was no longer obliged to go through with the deal. An arbitration court in the Netherlands on Monday...
Businesskfgo.com

GKN-owner Melrose to return $1 billion to shareholders after Nortek sale

(Reuters) -Britain’s Melrose Industries on Tuesday laid out plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders after the company sold its Nortek Air Management business in April. Melrose, which specialises in acquiring and turning around underperforming businesses before selling them on, agreed to sell...
IndustryAgriculture Online

Some good news for glyphosate

Glyphosate has taken some beatings in the courts lately. Still, there’s some good news coming out about glyphosate in the European Union (EU), say Bayer officials. In the EU, all approved pesticide active ingredients undergo routine scientific evaluations, which are conducted by designated member states and then peer reviewed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Glyphosate is currently going through this routine renewal process in the EU, say Bayer officials. The designated member states for the current glyphosate renewal process – known as the Assessment Group on Glyphosate (AGG) – are France, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Industryagri-pulse.com

Glyphosate clears hurdle in EU registration process

Glyphosate is a step closer to getting approved for continued use in the European Union after a positive review by a group of regulators assigned to study the herbicide's safety. In a draft report by the Assessment Group on Glyphosate, regulators from France, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Sweden said glyphosate...
Pharmaceuticals94.3 Jack FM

Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany expects drugmaker Moderna Inc to deliver COVID-19 vaccines faster than expected, helping it ramp up vaccinations in coming months, the health ministry said on Sunday. Moderna will increase its deliveries to 1.33 million doses a week in July from 733,000 previously expected, raising the figure to...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Glyphosate does not cause cancer, latest independent European Union study concludes

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Despite the allegations of greedy trial lawyers and greedy, ideological activist groups, a massive body of peer-reviewed research has confirmed that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer’s Roundup weed killer, poses minimal risk to human health and the environment. And the evidence continues to roll in.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

After blowing $300 billion, U.S. shale finally makes money

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Oil Corp. used to represent everything that was wrong with U.S. shale: enormous debtloads, lavish executive pay and a seeming willingness to spend whatever it took to boost output. The company hemorrhaged money, and the stock plunged 84% from a peak in 2014 through the end of last year.
Agriculturednyuz.com

EU seals deal on major agricultural policy reforms

The European Parliament and EU governments today agreed on a reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said. The deal maps out how €270 billion of budget funds will be spent on farms until 2027. The final agreement, which has already been delayed by two years,...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Delta variant to be dominant in Germany in summer – health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany over the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. “The Delta variant will have the upper hand over the summer, it’s more a matter of weeks than months,” Spahn told a news conference, adding the variant currently makes up more than 15% of coronavirus cases reported in Germany.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge presses Giuliani, others on $1.3 billion defamation claims

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday grilled Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during a hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court on the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits a voting machine company filed against each of them for spreading false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.
Economywealthx.com

Benettons Seek Investments After $10 Billion Autostrade Sale

The billionaire Benetton family plans to use cash from the sale of its Italian toll-road unit to diversify and expand the business of infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA. The company will seek international investment opportunities in highway and airport concessions, payment systems and mobility services, according to a statement Tuesday. Rome-based Atlantia also plans to pay a dividend beginning next year and will consider buying back shares.