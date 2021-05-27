Cancel
Research Showed One in Five Tennessee Public School Students in Six Districts Chronically Absent During Pandemic

By Corinne Murdock
Cover picture for the articleOne in five Tennessee public school students from across six districts were chronically absent last year during the pandemic. Vanderbilt University’s Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) discovered this during a study of around 150,000 students across about 250 schools. They also discovered that the majority of chronic absenteeism cases occurred among English Learners, minority students, and economically disadvantaged students. The state classifies 10 percent or more of classes missed as chronic absence.

