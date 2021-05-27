Cancel
Nashville, TN

Lifest Is Coming to Music City

By Bethany Bowman
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Life Promotions, organizers of the nation's largest, family-friendly, music festival, Lifest, is thrilled to bring a new event to the Nashville area, Lifest Music City. This inaugural festival will be hosted July 29-31, 2021 at Hideaway Farm, the former home of country music legend Johnny Cash in Bon Aqua, Tennessee. This scenic farm was the center of Johnny's universe for over 30 years and is just a short drive from Nashville.

tennesseestar.com
