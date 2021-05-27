PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING PUBLIC HEARING
The public is invited to participate in a virtual discussion of the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan Update. \; The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging (AAA). \; The Area Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. \; The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the State’s Plan. \; The Public Hearings are being held to obtain public input on current services and/or unmet needs for the planning process of the second year of the Area Plan for FY 2020-2024.www.thedesertreview.com