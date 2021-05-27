PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY AREA AGENCY ON AGING PUBLIC HEARING

(Area Agency on Aging)....They will be holding virtual public hearings. The hearings are to discuss the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the state plan. The draft plan can be viewed at the website, aaa24.org. The virtual public hearings will be held via zoom on Tuesday May 25 at 11:00 am, Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 pm and Thursday May 27 at 10:00 am. Contact the Area Agency on Aging for zoom information.