Mark Simon is former group director for Next Digital, parent company for Apple Daily, and current representative of the majority shareholder, Jimmy Lai. In the land of the First Amendment, it’s hard to convey what it’s like to lose the freedom of the press. So ingrained is a free press in the United States’ law and way of life, it is almost impossible for Americans to conceive of their government wiping out one of the country’s most popular press outlets and clapping its owner, officers and writers in jail.