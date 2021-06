This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," June 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DAVID ASMAN, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And, right now, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala as we speak, meeting earlier today with President Alejandro Giammattei, trying to get to the root cause of the border surge. She calls it ground zero, but border officials in this country may beg to differ.