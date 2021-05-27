Quiet today with a few strong storms Friday
FRIDAY - SATURDAY. We’ll finally get a decent chance of a more widespread rain shower event Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The main threat with any storms would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty wind and also an isolated pockets of hail. Remain weather aware Friday.www.wdbj7.com