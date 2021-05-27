Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Quiet today with a few strong storms Friday

By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
WDBJ7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY - SATURDAY. We’ll finally get a decent chance of a more widespread rain shower event Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The main threat with any storms would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty wind and also an isolated pockets of hail. Remain weather aware Friday.

www.wdbj7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Severe Weather#Memorial Day Weekend#Storms#Strong Gusty Wind#Friday Cooler#Severe Thunderstorms#Isolated Thunderstorms#Heavy Rainfall#Cooler Weather#Highs#Hail#Heat#Shower Chances#Aware Friday#Today#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms possible later today

Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. If you hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning. The safest place to be is inside a building with a roof. If a building isn't available, a car is a safe place in a non-severe thunderstorm. Gusty, damaging wind, pockets...
East Texas, PAKTRE

Thursday’s Weather: A few isolated storms this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. A few areas of rain in southern counties are coming to an end this morning. Expect a few more clouds today and a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with highs in the lower 80s. Chances for rain become more likely for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day Friday and off and on through the day Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows stay in the 60s and afternoon highs only reach near 80 degrees through the weekend. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms stick around into the first half of next week.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms possible at times through Friday

We'll need to keep a close eye on radar for the rest of the week. An unsettled weather pattern leading to off and on showers and storms will continue through at least Friday. Despite coming off one of the driest springs on record in central and eastern North Carolina, some of the storms will produce downpours that could be enough to lead to localized flooding.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue for Thursday, heavier rain possible by the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pretty much a repeat start to our Thursday as to what we saw the last few morning with temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s and very muggy conditions. Thankfully the shower and thunderstorm activity from Wednesday has tapered off and most of us are off to a dry start, but a few light showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out as you head off to work and school.
Environmentwvlt.tv

Downpours and some strong storms today with a First Alert

NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From morning rain to afternoon storms, the intensity steps up midday through the afternoon to early evening, which is why the First Alert is in effect from Noon to 7 PM. Behind this front, the view improves Friday and temperatures heat up this weekend!. WHAT TO...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Scattered showers and a few storms today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible through midday and into the afternoon. We’re heading for a daytime high of 73 degrees. The sky will finally begin to clear late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Expect a sunny finish to the work week and a dry weekend forecast at this point. The next rain is expected Tuesday evening June 8th through Thursday evening June 10th.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storm potential this afternoon

You might want to keep an eye to the sky from drive time through dinner time this afternoon and evening for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms. We have a moist flow of air along a southerly breeze today as a trough and warm front move up toward our area.
Environmentcbs4indy.com

A few t-storms today; drier and warmer for the weekend

Dense fog around central Indiana this morning is starting to lift. However, visibility is still reduced in many locations with lingering fog and a few showers, making travel more difficult. Allow yourself extra time as you’re heading out the door. The fog will continue to mix out as we get later into the morning.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Spotty storms today; 90s in the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There’s a better chance for spotty storms Thursday with a gradual shift across our eastern viewing area in the afternoon. There may be a decent sunset for our western counties Thursday evening. There will be some highly localized showers Friday, but get ready to bring on...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Rain, isolated storms possible today

We’re getting our first chance of isolated storms in a while. WSB Meteorologist Kirk Mellish says parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta could see rain and potentially severe weather later today. We’re tracking the timing of the storms and the areas that could see the most rain on 95.5...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Scattered storms for Alabama today; drier Friday, Saturday

James Spann forecasts one more day of scattered rain, storms for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A band of thunderstorms is moving through north Alabama early this morning with brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning. They are under severe limits, however. Otherwise, it is warm and humid across the state as the day begins. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will form later today and, like Wednesday, some of the heavier storms could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for parts of north and east Alabama, east of a line from Muscle Shoals to Montgomery to Eufaula.
Environmentnashvillesevereweather.com

Off/On Rain and Storms Today, Some Strong to Severe

This morning’s sounding is showing a lot of moisture moving into the area that will help to generate thunderstorms, some severe. Up to this point, there hasn’t been much more than spotty showers. There is a break in the rain for now, but prepare for severe weather to ramp up as instability increases into the afternoon. Good news! This event is not expected to be widespread. The main concern with these storms is straight-line winds, but tornadoes are not outside of the realm of possibility . We are currently at a 2% probability for tornadoes and 5% probability for T-storm winds exceeding about 60 mph. Chances of hail are negligible.
Wilmington, OHSpringfield News Sun

Rain, thunderstorms today; Strong winds possible during storms

Today there will be showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with rain and storm chances dropping away around dark, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A few of these storms might produce strong to severe wind gusts, which could knock down tree branches and damage power lines. Clouds...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Heat, humidity and a few storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Forrest Gump made that phrase mainstream, but his simple wisdom could just as well apply to Alabama’s weather over the next few months. Summer weather is simultaneously very predictable - and not predictable at all. How’s that work?
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Strong storms possible at times today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your friend again today and it is not a bad idea to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts if they are issued. It’s shaping up to be another soggy day across the mountains as the front we’ve been tracking moves closer and past us as we head through this Thursday. There are some chances for some strong to severe storms this afternoon and this evening, but I think it continues to be a low-end threat. The entire region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Heavy rain, lightning and some strong wind are our main concerns. Keep that WYMT weather app handy, just in case.