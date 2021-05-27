Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. visa services must re-open and prioritize international students

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKaijie Zhang, a first-semester student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, passed away this February when he was studying remotely from his home in Wuxi, Jiangsu, China. Media outlets in China reported that his death was likely caused by “the irregular routine." Indeed, with the 12-hour difference between New York and Beijing, students in China often stay up unreasonably late for synchronous “afternoon” seminars that count “attendance” as part of the grade.

www.dukechronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#International Students#U S#A Visa#American#Covid#Chinese#The U S Consulates#Trinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Health Services
Country
China
Related
ImmigrationOklahoma Daily

OU International Student Services provides National Interest Exceptions updates for international students

OU International Student Services announced updates regarding National Interest Exceptions for students with F-1 visas in a Friday email. According to the email, the U.S Department of State said travelers with National Interest Exceptions — students with a valid F-1 or M-1 visa — will be allowed to return to the U.S. up to 30 days before the beginning of their academic studies.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-Five Chinese scientists face U.S. visa fraud charges

(Reuters) - The United States Department of Justice in late 2018 launched the “China Initiative” to stem the theft of trade secrets by Chinese entities and keep technology developed at U.S. universities secure. Among those prosecuted were five Chinese scientists at U.S. universities who were charged with visa fraud for...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Overseas education consultancy guides students

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/PNN): While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has uprooted major business sectors in the country, genuine providers who assist overseas student applicants appear to still be thriving. Indian students continue to express their desire to pursue their "study abroad" dreams both at the undergraduate and master's levels despite (or perhaps because of) the Covid-related challenges for the past year and a half. Surprisingly, many of them have continued to add exciting academic and co-curricular accomplishments to their resume, even in these times of unprecedented challenges, in order to ensure that they are competitive as applicants to their best-ranked programs and universities in their fields of choice.
Utah StateKSLTV

Woman Living Legally In Utah On Work Visa Denied Re-Entry To US

SALT LAKE CITY — A Mexican woman who has lived in Utah for several years said she was denied re-entry into the U.S. by immigration officials at the Salt Lake City International Airport under a bizarre set of circumstances with no justification. Immigration agents revoked Ana Miriam Robles Leon’s work...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Once-In-A-Lifetime U.S. Visas To Be Lost Unless Court Intervenes

Recently a significant immigration lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 24,000 diversity visa lottery winners from 141 countries. The plaintiffs are seeking an order from the federal District Court in Washington requiring President Biden and the Department of State to fulfill their mandatory duty to adjudicate the diversity green card immigrant visa applications of the plaintiffs before September 30, 2021. Indeed, the plaintiffs are challenging the “Department of State’s continued policies, procedures, and practices which have suspended the processing and adjudication of their immigrant visa applications.” As Rafael Urena, one of the attorneys in the case of Goodluck v. Biden put it, “The passage of the diversity visa program in 1990 was a recognition, by both Republicans and Democrats, that increasing the diversity of our nation makes us stronger.” However, Urena said, “The Biden Administration appears to be abandoning that philosophy by not processing these visas.”
Indiastudyinternational.com

5 countries offering student visas for Indians right now

As India faces travel restrictions from major economies, which countries still offer student visas for Indians? Australia, China, and Japan may have temporarily closed student visa applications for students from this country due to its COVID-19 outbreak, but other countries still have their doors open. Students will soon be able to make their appointment for the Canadian student visa, too. Check out five countries offering student visas for Indians, along with where you can apply according to VFS Global.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.
Immigrationmountainviewtoday.ca

International students navigate numerous barriers as they look to begin fall classes

VANCOUVER — A prospective student from Pakistan who will be enrolling in Vancouver's Simon Fraser University says she's "freaking out step-by-step" as she navigates hurdles to get her education, made far more difficult by COVID-19. Zohra Shahabuddin said she spent sleepless nights worrying about putting together her documents for her student visa application to Canada.
Businesssmenews.org

Visa acquires European open banking platform Tink

Visa has signed an agreement to acquire European open banking platform Tink for €1.8bn (£1.5bn). Visa will pay the sum, inclusive of cash and retention incentives, to acquire Tink, a platform which allows its customers to access aggregated financial data, uses smart financial services such as risk insights and account verification and build personal finance management tools.
Collegesnny360.com

Three Clarkson University students win Fulbright Awards for 2021-2022

POTSDAM — Clarkson University students Megan Flory and Jack Garrett have both been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Study/Research Awards to attend graduate school outside the United States for the 2021-2022 academic year and Graduate student Richard Plesh has been awarded the Fulbright U.S. Student Open Study/Research Award to conduct research in Slovenia. The awards are given by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Collegesoyaop.com

Full Scholarship at Singapore Management University in Singapore

Apply for Full Scholarship at Singapore Management University in Singapore. The deadline for this application is 31st July 2021. Singapore Management University is a public research university located in the Downtown Area of Singapore. It is the third autonomous university in Singapore and was established on July 29, 2000. Description:
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Colorado Statetexasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.