U.S. visa services must re-open and prioritize international students
Kaijie Zhang, a first-semester student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, passed away this February when he was studying remotely from his home in Wuxi, Jiangsu, China. Media outlets in China reported that his death was likely caused by “the irregular routine." Indeed, with the 12-hour difference between New York and Beijing, students in China often stay up unreasonably late for synchronous “afternoon” seminars that count “attendance” as part of the grade.www.dukechronicle.com