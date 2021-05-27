Cancel
Mike Lindell Reportedly Kicked Out of Republican Governors Association Event in Nashville After He Promised to Confront Georgia, Arizona Governors About Election

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) reportedly ejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell from their spring conference in Nashville. Lindell claimed that he’d been invited to the event; his spokespersons didn’t respond to The Tennessee Star about these claims. Earlier that same day, Lindell announced publicly on Steve Bannon’s show, War Room Pandemic, that he would confront Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp over the election.

