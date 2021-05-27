Kamp’s Hat Trick Leads Shells Past Panthers
When the Litchfield Panthers girls soccer team hit the road on Monday, May 24, to take on the Roxana Shells, it looked like a highly competitive contest was set to take place. The game featured the top two teams in the South Central Conference (SCC) with the Shells atop at one, and the Panthers at two. After Roxana took a 6-0 lead in the first 25 minutes of the game, this proved not to be the case, as the game ended 7-1 with Roxana on top.