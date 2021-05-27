Alice Chen

NATCHITOCHES – The Community Healthcare Education Network (CHEN) awarded two senior Northwestern State University nursing students with scholarships for the summer semester. CHEN is a volunteer, non-profit organization consisting of healthcare professionals, businesses, agencies and organizations that provide healthcare education and resources to the people of north and central Louisiana. “We want to help students with their summer tuition when other scholarships might not be available,” said Brian Driggers, CHEN president. After reviewing over 20 applications, the board voted to approve two scholarships this year instead of one. Alayna Moreau of Lafayette was awarded $2,000 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing this summer from the Shreveport campus. Gabriella Kopf of Cooper City, Florida, was awarded $1,000 and has just begun the accelerated BS-BSN (Bachelor of Science to Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program at the Shreveport campus. Pictured from left are Driggers, Moreau and CHEN Scholarship Committee members Eva Deeds and Shondale Coleman.