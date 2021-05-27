Alice Chen

Cancel
 2021-05-27

We continue to pay the same tuition as domestic students ($50,000 or more) while taking already taxing online classes in different time zones than our domestic peers. If we don’t, guess what? We lose our visa.

CollegesDartmouth

Valedictory to the College by Amanda Chen '21

Family, friends, honored guests, and of course, fellow members of the class of 2021, I am so grateful that we could all be here together to share this moment. In truth, this was a really hard speech for me to write, because no words can capture the loss that we experienced this past year. I'm sorry that I don't have the language to convey everything we're feeling today. We are still trying to make sense of all that has happened during the pandemic, as we try to figure out what life will look like after graduation.
Shreveport, LANatchitoches Times

NSU nursing students awarded CHEN scholarships for summer school

NATCHITOCHES – The Community Healthcare Education Network (CHEN) awarded two senior Northwestern State University nursing students with scholarships for the summer semester. CHEN is a volunteer, non-profit organization consisting of healthcare professionals, businesses, agencies and organizations that provide healthcare education and resources to the people of north and central Louisiana. “We want to help students with their summer tuition when other scholarships might not be available,” said Brian Driggers, CHEN president. After reviewing over 20 applications, the board voted to approve two scholarships this year instead of one. Alayna Moreau of Lafayette was awarded $2,000 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing this summer from the Shreveport campus. Gabriella Kopf of Cooper City, Florida, was awarded $1,000 and has just begun the accelerated BS-BSN (Bachelor of Science to Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program at the Shreveport campus. Pictured from left are Driggers, Moreau and CHEN Scholarship Committee members Eva Deeds and Shondale Coleman.
Collegeshottytoddy.com

UM Modern Languages Doctoral Program Enjoys Growth

Four years ago, the doctoral program in the University of Mississippi’s Department of Modern Languages began with five full-time students. That enrollment has since multiplied 11 times the original number and counting. The degree is designed to educate professionals who can provide second language training for firms that conduct business...
Collegesathensceo.com

CAES Ratcliffe Scholars Enrich Their Education with Experiential Learning

The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) offers an exceptional array of courses taught by world-renowned professors — but it is often experiences beyond the walls of the classroom that truly set students apart. The CAES Ratcliffe Scholars Program promotes and encourages undergraduate students to participate...
Arlington County, VAWTOP

Marymount University partners with Netflix and 2U for tech boot camps

Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, is teaming up with Netflix and the educational technology company 2U to offer fully online tech boot camps for its undergraduate students. The program will feature three boot camps for credit in data science, Java engineering and UX/UI (user-interface design). Netflix, the streaming entertainment giant,...
Chester, PADelaware County Daily Times

Lawyer scholarship recipient graduates Neumann University

The first recipient of the Latoison Law Scholarship has successfully completed her course of study garnering a 4.0 GPA from Neumann University as she readies to follow in the footsteps of her patron. Ciani Hodges graduated as an English major with a history minor in December from the Aston college...
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Dawn S. Medley Named Vice Provost for Enrollment Management

-Dawn S. Medley, associate vice provost of enrollment management and chief enrollment/financial aid officer at Wayne State University, has been named Stony Brook University’s next Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, effective July 15. It was announced by Paul M. Goldbart, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Medley will...
Collegesatoallinks.com

Expert Verdict on Pursuing MBA from Distance Learning

MBA from Distance learning has become one of the popular options among the students looking forward to pursuing a career in the business stream. However, some individuals are of the myth that distance MBA may not be worth it or may not prove to be as helpful as the full-time course.
Educationcorvallisadvocate.com

Graduate Students Face Fewer Opportunities, Stiffer Competition

It’s always been a standard feature of Graduate Student Barbie that when you pull her string she says, “Graduate School is tough!” But these days, she’s also liable to say, “The competition is cut-throat!” and possibly “There have to be more opportunities than just these!”. Graduate school is an opportunity...
Collegesjioforme.com

5 Reasons to Get a Master’s Degree

I’m thinking of studying in graduate school, but don’t know if it’s right for you?. You are in the right place. Whether you’re looking to get the qualifications you need for a promotion, want to change jobs, or generally want to improve your career prospects, getting a master’s degree is a great way to do that.
Collegesaejmc.org

Texas Tech University

Full-Time Lecturer in Journalism & Creative Media Industries. The College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech University, Department of Journalism & Creative Media Industries is seeking a full-time, non-tenure track Lecturer to assist with the teaching missions of the College and Department. The Lecturer will join a growing department...
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

MCC honored at 2021 Nebraska CTE Conference

The Metropolitan Community College Early Childhood Education program was honored at the 2021 Nebraska Career Education Conference earlier this month, which was held virtually June 7-9. The program received the Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award for exemplary student success. Offering an associate in Applied Science, the Early Childhood Education program...
Internetphoenix.edu

Is an online MBA worth it?

Going back to school for an MBA can be a great way to enhance your career, whether you’re working in the business world or as an entrepreneur. But in this interconnected world, many people wonder: Are online master’s degrees taken seriously?. The good news is that yes, many are. An...
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Social justice training | UDaily | #education | #technology | #training

When Brittany Smith logged into the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences social justice training series, the rising senior figured she would listen, nod her head a few times and then fade into the virtual background with the other viewers. But Smith was hooked as she watched actors from...
Chicago, ILchicagobooth.edu

What Is the Potential for Innovation in K-12 Education?

An alumnus, a professor, and a student share how they think K-12 school systems can use lessons from the pandemic to evolve. is CEO of Kids First Chicago, a nonprofit working to improve public-school access and educational environments. In April 2021, he was awarded a Medal of Honor from the City of Chicago for his organization’s work on the digital divide and initiative Chicago Connected, now the country’s largest free internet program.
Internettelegraphstar.com

Online Learning to Broaden and Expand your Horizons As a Student

The young learners of today don’t grow up glued to the family radio or watching TV. Instead, they spend most of their free time exploring the digital world comprising social media, computers, cell phones, and video games. This paradigm shift has gradually affected the world of learning. Nowadays, online learning has become trendy, with many students looking to expand their horizons through online courses. Being a student also pays, as you will get unique discounts specially designed to benefit students.
ScienceFast Company

What we learned about the future of education from COVID-19

The most unusual and stressful school year in recent memory in the U.S. just came to a close. Across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education for a generation of young people, and students, educators, and parents turned to digital technologies to fill the gap. They used text messages to communicate about homework in rural India, broadcast lessons over radio in remote Himalayan villages, and conducted classes via Zoom in the U.S. Students learned science from YouTube and TikTok videos and collaborated on homework using messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat.