Marshall County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 254 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blue Rapids to 9 miles northwest of Olsburg to 3 miles northwest of Randolph, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Blue Rapids around 300 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Frankfort and Blaine. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Riley County, KS
Kansas State
Pottawatomie County, KS
Marshall County, KS
Riley, KS
Frankfort, KS
Blue Rapids, KS
Topeka, KS
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Wamego, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Belvue around 1025 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1030 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Jackson, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Marshall County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bremen to 4 miles west of Marysville to near Barnes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marysville, Hanover, Waterville, Barnes and Bremen. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wamego, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wamego and Belvue.