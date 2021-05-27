Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 254 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blue Rapids to 9 miles northwest of Olsburg to 3 miles northwest of Randolph, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Blue Rapids around 300 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Frankfort and Blaine. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov