Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

SPD assistant chief demoted after improper use of force during Capitol Hill protests

By Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DLNi_0aCydMWi00

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department announced consequences Wednesday for an SPD assistant chief who led the response on Capitol Hill last summer, which ended with officers deploying pepper spray, blast balls and tear gas on protestors. It was a use of force that the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) found to violate policy.

Assistant Chief Steve Hirjack has now been demoted to being a captain for his role in leading the incident response during the protests.

“I must have confidence that each and every member of this department’s sworn Command Staff, regardless of bureau assignment, be able to step into an incident command position as circumstances may require. This demotion is a reflection of my lack of confidence in this individual’s ability to do so,” said Chief Adrian Diaz, in a letter to Seattle City Council.

Diaz didn’t name Hirjak in the letter, but SPD confirmed his identity later on Wednesday.

Omari Salisbury, founder of Converge Media, took video of the flash point at 11th Ave and E. Pine that was critical to the investigation by the OPA.

An officer seizing the pink umbrella a protestor was holding launched the beginning of a wave of crowd dispersal measures.

“That day, June 1, the pink umbrella day - it turned the tide of protests here in Seattle,” Salisbury said. The original video has millions of views.

OPA analyzed video from June 1 and described the crowd as “agitated but not openly violent.” Many at the front of the crowd held open umbrellas.

“OPA does not find that seizure of the umbrella was, in and of itself, improper,” the report said. The umbrella was “within inches from officers” and the person holding it put it back in an officer’s face after he pushed it away.

However, the OPA found the use of force that happened next – and the use of crowd dispersal measures – to violate policy.

The OPA report said there was “no such substantial risk” of “acts that would cause injury or property destruction” to justify dispersing the crowd in that manner.

Two weeks ago, Chief Diaz announced he would not discipline the officer who was actually giving orders directly to the line of officers out of “fundamental fairness” because of “circumstances that were created at a higher level of command” and that officer was “carrying out decisions made at a higher rank.”

In the letter Wednesday, Diaz said, “We owe it to both the community and to our officers” to “identify and address root causes of outcomes that we all can acknowledge were problematic” – which is why he removed Hirjack as Assistant Chief and returned him to the Captain rank.

Salisbury is questioning whether the consequences are enough.

“I would say it’s a step forward,” Salisbury said. “I definitely don’t think that was in proportion and considering the consequences of it,” he said.

He points out, prior to the murder of George Floyd, some city council members campaigned on bringing more officers to the force.

But he says after SPD’s response to the initial protests, the police department fell out of favor.

“Public sentiment really changed against the SPD when the citizen stakeholders of Seattle saw extreme police violence used against the citizens,” Salisbury said.

“So you tell me - a demotion from assistant or deputy chief to captain, for such a consequential action that impacted our whole city,” Salisbury said. “Is Chief Diaz doing enough?”

In the letter, Diaz said the moves he made were according to Seattle Municipal Code 4.08.060 (2)(a), which says, “Above the rank and position of Police Captain in the Police Department… in the event of removal, have the right to resume the rank and position from which he or she was so assigned.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Seattle City Council#Protest Riot#Police Chief#City Police#Capitol Hill#Spd#Command Staff#Converge Media#Opa#Seattle Municipal#The Police Department#Cox Media Group#Assistant Chief#Chief Diaz#Chief Adrian Diaz#Officer#Bureau Assignment#Police Captain#Protestors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Delaware shooting: 3 police officers hurt by gunfire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. — Three police officers are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted in Delaware late Wednesday, authorities said. According to WPVI and WCAU, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time on North Market Street in Wilmington. Wilmington police were responding to a call for service when shots were fired from an apartment complex, striking three officers, the department said in a news release.
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Drive-by shooting in Lake City injures two, Seattle police say

A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lake City late Sunday evening, according to Seattle police. Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 11500 block of 31st Avenue Northeast just before midnight, according to a news release Monday morning from Seattle police. Witnesses...
Washington StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Nigerian citizen charged with defrauding Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen was arrested Friday evening at JFK Airport in New York on a criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud for his scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, made his initial appearance Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

“The Knives Come Out”: The Uphill Battle for Oversight in King County

This is the first in a series of articles examining the pushback and internal pressure former Office of Law Enforcement (OLEO) director Deborah Jacobs appears to have faced during her tenure at OLEO. This pushback appears to have mainly stemmed from within the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the very law enforcement entity OLEO is tasked with overseeing, as well as the King County Police Officer’s Guild (KCPOG), some of whose members belong to the KCSO. Multiple sources have alleged that certain members of the KCSO and the KCPOG mounted an internal campaign against Jacobs whose main goal was her ouster. Jacobs lost her job in 2020, after an investigation found she created a discriminatory work environment within OLEO. Jacobs has since filed a tort claim against King County.