The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

On Monday, we’ll be observing Memorial Day. Since this weekend is the kickoff for the summer season, the recent changes in COVID-19 policy should result in a banner year as pent-up demand for fun at the beach is unleashed. The national news is filled with stories concerning a lack of employees to fill service jobs, rising inflation and supply chain issues. I’m unsure how that may impact our mostly service-generated, seasonal economy. Our local businesses have shown their resilience in dealing with many crippling restrictions during the past year. I’m guessing they will also cope well with the incipient issues during summer 2021. Please try to be cooperative by allowing some leeway when visiting our terrific local shops. Replacing so many and holding the price line under the current conditions will likely be problematic. Several acquaintances in the restaurant business mentioned that although they can now operate at 100 percent capacity, the lack of adequate staff has reduced their ability to render good service. A few customers have become upset that they couldn’t be waited on immediately when they saw an empty table. Most are understanding. No operator wants to turn away one thin dime after last season’s desperate struggle to stay open. That said, I feel confident those who made it through 2020 are competent to get things back to the new normal. Best wishes for your success.