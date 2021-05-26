Churchill Capital Corp. IV Has Become More Transparent, but the Risks Still Are Very Real

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.