2021 MLB Mock Draft: Keith Law has his latest mock draft out, and he has the Texas Rangers taking Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar with the #2 pick in the draft. Lawlar has been one of the names frequently linked with the Rangers, although Jim Callis’s most recent mock draft said that the Rangers are seen as having Lawlar on the “back burner,” with Kahlil Watson, Marcelo Mayer and Callis’s pick for the Rangers at #2, Jack Leiter, seen as the team’s primary focus.