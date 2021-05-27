Cancel
ADNOC raises August-April 2022 export availability forecasts for Murban crude

By Reetika Porwal
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Murban exports to rise by 35,000 b/d in Aug, 50,000/b thereafter. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, has raised the forecast of its flagship Murban crude available for export from August 2021 to April 2022 but kept the export volume between June and July 2021 unchanged from April, the producer said in a report May 27.

