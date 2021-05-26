Cancel
Decatur County, IA

Q&A: Mental Health Matters

Cover picture for the articleQ: How are you working to raise awareness for mental health wellness?. A: From my leadership assignments in the U.S. Senate, I’ve worked to expand access to behavioral health services for individuals and families coping with pressures from the opioid epidemic, natural disasters and COVID-19. From farmers, police officers and veterans managing the stress of their vocations, to children and teenagers, foster youth, juvenile offenders and families managing substance abuse disorders and addiction, I’m leading efforts to improve coordination of care among health care providers, end the stigma often attached to mental health diseases and close the gap for mental health resources, particularly for those living in rural communities. At one of my county meetings, I observed a tele-psychiatry demonstration in Decatur County where local residents can access services from mental health specialists in Kansas City. During the pandemic, connecting patients and providers through telehealth appointments affirmed how important it is to expand rural broadband to every corner of the state. During a recent Finance Committee hearing where lawmakers examined proposals to pay for infrastructure, I used my seat at the policymaking table to advocate on behalf of Iowans for rural broadband as critical infrastructure in local communities. From telehealth to distance learning, telecommuting and e-commerce, rural broadband will help ensure rural Americans aren’t left behind, including those seeking mental health supports and services.

